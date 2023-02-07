Georgia’s top leaders to discuss anti-gang efforts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Data suggests street gangs are growing nationwide, and Tuesday in Georgia, an effort to keep kids off the streets will take center stage.

Gov. Brian Kemp will join Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr for an update on Carr’s Anti-Gang Network. Participants include law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal levels who are on the front lines of the crackdown on gangs and violent crime.

During his State of the State address last month, Kemp made it clear that he’s committed to a new phase of law and order. He and Carr have endorsed legislation that would increase penalties for gang members seeking to recruit children.

“We have got a case out of Barrow County where the gang literally came with ice cream trucks to recruit kids,” Carr recently told Atlanta News First. “If you’re an adult that’s recruiting a child to carry guns or money or drugs or whatever they may be, you’re recruiting a child. It’s immoral and as the governor said, we’re going to come after you.”

