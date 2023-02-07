Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Health officials say Tripledemic threat has decreased nationwide

Tripledemic
Tripledemic(Hope Merritt)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive news regarding the tripledemic.

The triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is easing up, health officials say.

According to federal data, most states across the country have reported low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

Officials point to flu hospitalizations being nearly as low as they’ve been since October 2022. And COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending downward for the past few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Londyn Jenkins
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb....
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide