Health officials say Tripledemic threat has decreased nationwide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive news regarding the tripledemic.

The triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is easing up, health officials say.

According to federal data, most states across the country have reported low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

Officials point to flu hospitalizations being nearly as low as they’ve been since October 2022. And COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending downward for the past few weeks.

