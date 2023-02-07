High-speed chase result in damage to businesses in Cabbagetown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Historic grocery store Little’s Food Store in the Cabbagetown neighborhood is still standing after a car crashed into the store.

According to state troopers, on Feb. 5 around 1 a.m., they tried to stop a Dodge Charger for speeding on I-20 near Boulevard, when the driver drove up the embankment onto the exit of Boulevard starting a high-speed chase.

As the trooper was chasing the Charger, the driver of the Charger lost control of the vehicle once on Carroll Street hitting several other vehicles and businesses before hitting a telephone pole.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the car and fled the scene.

The passenger was caught but the driver got away. The police have identified the driver and issued a warrant for their arrest.

