Joseph E. Lowery the Dean of Civil Rights Movement

Dean of the Civil Rights Movement
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Dean of the Civil Rights Movement Joseph E. Lowery played an instrumental role and the pivotal movements in our nation’s history.

Joseph E. Lowery helped lay the groundwork of civil rights and delivered the benediction at the inauguration of the Nations first Black President, Barack Obama.

His legacy lives on after his death with street signs in Atlanta and memorials celebrating his life and accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

