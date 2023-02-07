Joseph E. Lowery the Dean of Civil Rights Movement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Dean of the Civil Rights Movement Joseph E. Lowery played an instrumental role and the pivotal movements in our nation’s history.

Joseph E. Lowery helped lay the groundwork of civil rights and delivered the benediction at the inauguration of the Nations first Black President, Barack Obama.

His legacy lives on after his death with street signs in Atlanta and memorials celebrating his life and accomplishments.

