Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During our severe weather preparedness week we focus on the difference between a warning and a watch.

A watch means getting ready, a warning means taking action.

Heading into Spring severe weather, be prepared for thunderstorms and actions you should take.

If there is a watch, it’s telling you to get ready meaning that severe weather is possible but a warning means that the threat is happening and you need to take action.

