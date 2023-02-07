Black History Month
Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning

Thunderstorm watch versus thunderstorm warning, know the difference
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During our severe weather preparedness week we focus on the difference between a warning and a watch.

A watch means getting ready, a warning means taking action.

Heading into Spring severe weather, be prepared for thunderstorms and actions you should take.

If there is a watch, it’s telling you to get ready meaning that severe weather is possible but a warning means that the threat is happening and you need to take action.

You can keep track of the weather warning by downloading the First Alert Weather app.

