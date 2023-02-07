Black History Month
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

The person of interest in a robbery at an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000.

The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

