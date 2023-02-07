Pike Nurseries looking to fill 200 jobs for spring season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Garden retailer Pike Nurseries is looking to fill 200 positions at its metro Atlanta stores ahead of the spring season.

The jobs vary from seasonal work perfect for a first job to full-time positions suitable for those looking for more permanent work. Applicants should love plants, but extensive horticultural knowledge is merely a plus.

Interested applicants can apply at any Pike Nurseries location Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 21.

