Pike Nurseries looking to fill 200 jobs for spring season

Seeds from Pike Nurseries
Seeds from Pike Nurseries(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Garden retailer Pike Nurseries is looking to fill 200 positions at its metro Atlanta stores ahead of the spring season.

The jobs vary from seasonal work perfect for a first job to full-time positions suitable for those looking for more permanent work. Applicants should love plants, but extensive horticultural knowledge is merely a plus.

Interested applicants can apply at any Pike Nurseries location Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 21.

