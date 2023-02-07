Black History Month
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Difference between watches and warnings

Thunderstorm watch versus thunderstorm warning, know the difference
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week and today we are talking about thunderstorm safety and the difference between watches and warnings.

First Alert Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi explains the difference in the video above.

