Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Difference between watches and warnings
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week and today we are talking about thunderstorm safety and the difference between watches and warnings.
RELATED: Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Have a kit handy in case of emergency
First Alert Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi explains the difference in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.