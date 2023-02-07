Black History Month
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Have a kit handy in case of emergency

Having a kit handy in case of severe weather is a good idea.
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week and the weather team at Atlanta News First is helping you prepare.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards.

Throughout the week, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, will address several topics that will help residents prepare for any threat.

Today’s topic is family preparedness and NOAA Weather Day.

Having a kit ready in case of severe weather is a great idea. The kit should contain items like batteries, flashlights and water.

It’s also a good idea to have a NOAA weather radio in your kit and to have the Atlanta News First First Alert Weather app downloaded on your phone.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

