Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Skeletal remains ‘believed to be a human’ found near Drowning Creek in Dacula

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police officials are investigating after the remains of someone were found near Drowning Creek in Dacula on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Gwinnett County police officials, a passerby alerted authorities of skeletal remains that are “believed to be a human” were discovered near Drowning Creek Road off of Highway 316.

Police officials are working to identify the remains at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seeds from Pike Nurseries
Pike Nurseries looking to fill 200 jobs for spring season
Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Difference between watches and warnings
Delta
Worldwide Delta employees set to receive a 5% pay raise
A series of allegations against a former South Fulton police officer is just the latest problem...
South Fulton facing federal lawsuit for corruption, intimidation