Skeletal remains ‘believed to be a human’ found near Drowning Creek in Dacula

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police officials are investigating after the remains of someone were found near Drowning Creek in Dacula on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Gwinnett County police officials, a passerby alerted authorities of skeletal remains that are “believed to be a human” were discovered near Drowning Creek Road off of Highway 316.

Police officials are working to identify the remains at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.