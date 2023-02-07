‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

Black History Month
'This Is It' restaurant celebrating 40 years in business
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday.

“This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant.

The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to quality and service is what makes this restaurant a popular destination.

For a full list of Georgia locations click here.

