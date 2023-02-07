‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday.
“This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant.
The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to quality and service is what makes this restaurant a popular destination.
