Valentine’s Living Life Music Fest to be held at Atlanta History Center Feb. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live music, entertainment, food and drinks.

The Valentine’s Living Life Music Fest will be filled with live Jazz performances by national recording artists from trombonist Jeff Bradshaw, flautist Ragan Whiteside and saxophonist Reggie Hones.

The event will take place Feb. 10 at The Atlanta History Center located at 130 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta 30305.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.