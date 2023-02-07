Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Worldwide Delta employees set to receive a 5% pay raise

Delta
Delta(Contributed)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Worldwide Delta employees are set to get a pay raise.

According to officials, CEO Ed Bastian said employees would see a 5% pay increase, which would grow its total growth to 9% since May 2022.

“This well-earned increase is a direct result of your efforts,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a memo to employees Tuesday. “Delta people are the best in the business, and thanks to your efforts, we’re well-positioned to take back the skies, and soar into the future together.”

The Delta hub is based in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seeds from Pike Nurseries
Pike Nurseries looking to fill 200 jobs for spring season
Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Difference between watches and warnings
A series of allegations against a former South Fulton police officer is just the latest problem...
South Fulton facing federal lawsuit for corruption, intimidation
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Skeletal remains ‘believed to be a human’ found near Drowning Creek in Dacula