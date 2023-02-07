Worldwide Delta employees set to receive a 5% pay raise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Worldwide Delta employees are set to get a pay raise.

According to officials, CEO Ed Bastian said employees would see a 5% pay increase, which would grow its total growth to 9% since May 2022.

“This well-earned increase is a direct result of your efforts,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a memo to employees Tuesday. “Delta people are the best in the business, and thanks to your efforts, we’re well-positioned to take back the skies, and soar into the future together.”

The Delta hub is based in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.