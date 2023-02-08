12-year-old girl reported missing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta family is asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to Atlanta police officials, Janari Morrison was last seen getting onto the bus at Young Middle School.

According to officials, Morrison’s mother said she spoke to her teacher and was notified that Janari got into trouble at school and was told to leave the class.

Officials say Morrison is described as 4-feet-9 and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and wears glasses.

If you have seen Morrison or know of her whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Atlanta police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.