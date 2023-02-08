Black History Month
Animal cruelty case in Fulton County results in more than 50 warrants

The aftermath of a SWAT operation in Fulton County.
The aftermath of a SWAT operation in Fulton County.(Fulton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT operation connected to felony cruelty to animals resulted more than 50 warrants.

56 dogs, two horses, two cats and five chickens were removed from the property. All the animals had “serious medical issues” stemming from neglect.

The Fulton County Police Department SWAT Team and officers from Special Operations assisted Fulton County Animal...

Posted by Fulton County Police Department, Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

To help Fulton County Animal Services provide food and medicine to these animals, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

