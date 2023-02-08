Animal cruelty case in Fulton County results in more than 50 warrants
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT operation connected to felony cruelty to animals resulted more than 50 warrants.
56 dogs, two horses, two cats and five chickens were removed from the property. All the animals had “serious medical issues” stemming from neglect.
To help Fulton County Animal Services provide food and medicine to these animals, click here.
