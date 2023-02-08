Animal cruelty case in Fulton County results in more than 50 warrants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County SWAT operation connected to felony cruelty to animals resulted more than 50 warrants.

56 dogs, two horses, two cats and five chickens were removed from the property. All the animals had “serious medical issues” stemming from neglect.

The Fulton County Police Department SWAT Team and officers from Special Operations assisted Fulton County Animal... Posted by Fulton County Police Department, Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

To help Fulton County Animal Services provide food and medicine to these animals, click here.

