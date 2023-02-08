Atlanta has some of U.S.’s worst truck bottlenecks, according to study

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has some of the country’s worst trucking bottlenecks, according to a study by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

The study ranked highways using “an extensive database of freight truck GPS data,” including average speed, peak average speed and the change in peak average speed for compared to 2021.

Several bottlenecks at I-285 landed within the top 25; the intersections of I-285 and I-85 north, I-20 west, I-20 east, I-75 and state route 400 all made the top 25. I-75 in McDonough also makes an appearance.

I-285 at I-185 North and I-20 at I-285 West made the top five. The top five was rounded out by the intersection of I-95 and State Route 4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey, I-294 and I-290/I-88 in Chicago and I-45 and I-69/US 59 in Houston.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.