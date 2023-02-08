Black History Month
Atlanta native Roy Bridges to be inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

Maj. Gen. Roy D. Bridges Jr.(NASA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and veteran astronaut Roy Bridges will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Bridges, a Major General in the U.S. Air Force, was selected as an astronaut in 1980. He flew 4,460 hours, including the SpaceLab 2 mission in 1985. He later served as the Center Director for the Kennedy Space Center and Langley Research Center.

He was born in Atlanta and grew up in Gainesville.

Bridges will be inducted alongside Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. An official ceremony will be held at the Kennedy Space Center May 6.

