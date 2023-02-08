Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla, says the city has distributed more than 50 million dollars in federal funding related to the pandemic, which helped roughly 12,000 households.

Then, in March 2022, Balla says the city received an extra $21 million dollars in reallocated funds from the state of Georgia.

“We were able to deploy $11 million to help residents in the city of Atlanta,” Balla said.

The other $10 million must be sent back to the federal government because it wasn’t used by the December 2022 deadline. And that didn’t sit well with some Atlanta residents.

“There’s no need for that money to go back. It’s needed. It’s needed here,” Cherie Miller said.

Miller said she works at the Capitol Gateway Apartments not far from City Hall and she’s tired of watching residents be kicked out of their homes.

“We had almost close to 100 evictions,” Miller said.

Several council members spoke at the end of Monday night’s city council meeting and said they wish they would’ve known about the available funding sooner.

“We want to make sure that we’re telling council members specifically, all 12 districts and 3 at large, what amount of funds we have available so that we can get within our communities and figure out a way to reach the people,” Marci Collier Overstreet said.

Balla says there is a second round of emergency rental assistance available until 2025 that is not geared directly toward COVID-19 relief. City leaders are currently exploring how that can be spent to help Atlanta residents.

