AT&T helping those impacted by earthquake in Turkey, Syria

(WDBJ7)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AT&T is supporting efforts to keep its customers connected to their loved ones following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The company says Feb. 7-March 9, they are offering their consumer and business customers unlimited long distance calling to and from the U.S. to Turkey and Syria. They are also offering unlimited SMS texting to and from the U.S. to Turkey. This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer and business VoIP and landline customers.

During this period, AT&T is also waiving international roaming charges in Turkey and Syria.

According to the news release, customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice and text charges.

