Bill seeks to add more protection for The Okefenokee Swamp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, environmental groups traveled to the Capitol for Okefenokee Swamp Day. It was a celebration of the beauty of the swamp and a reminder for lawmakers about the importance of the coastal wetlands in South Georgia.

The Okefenokee Swamp is roughly 684 miles of land near the Georgia-Florida line. Visitors get to see alligators, fish, and birds around the swamp. They can also kayak, boat, and fish near the swamp.

Democrat Darlene Taylor from House District 171 sponsored a bill in the Georgia House that would prohibit surface mining near the Okefenokee Swamp. She is calling it the Okefenokee Protection Act.

“It’s a habitat and home for so many species and there is no need to put it in danger,” said Taylor.

Trail Ridge is the proposed site of a $300 million mining project from a company out of Alabama- Twin Pines Minerals LLC. The project is currently under review by the Environmental Protection Division.

Alice Keyes with The One Hundred Miles Organization- a group opposing mining companies moving to the area.

“That’s the fear is that mining along trail ridge would lower the water levels enough to where it would affect habitats and increase the risk of drought and wildfires,” said Keyes.

The Georgia Mining Association opposes House Bill 7. They feel like the EPD should be able to look at permits and make their own decision on mines in the area.

If passed, this bill would not impact the Twin Pines decision that is now under review but, it would mean no more could consider the Okefenokee as an option.

The Environmental Protection Division is holding public hearings at the end of the month to hear from people with concerns about the company, as well as the mining company.

