BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Talking to young children about diversity

The Goddard School of Suwanee educator Tina Van Horne joined ANF+ to talk about approaches parents can take to foster discussions around diversity.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children are curious creatures with curious questions and sometimes those questions can inspire important conversations.

Talking to young minds about diversity, inclusion and equity can help them navigate the differences they see.

The Goddard School of Suwanee educator Tina Van Horne joined ANF+ to talk about approaches parents can take to foster discussions around diversity.

The Goddard School of Suwanee’s Black History Month programming
The Goddard School of Suwanee’s Black History Month programming(The Goddard School of Suwanee)

