Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released

Atlanta police officials released body camera footage showing what led up to the fatal shooting
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility
Police release body camera footage of shooting outside Atlanta police training facility(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan. 13.

Environmentalist activist Manuel Paez Terán was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility according to independent autopsy results.

Controversy has enveloped the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center since it was first proposed. Earlier this month the fatal police shooting of Teran, a protester who allegedly shot and wounded a Georgia State Patrol officer at the site, led to several violent protests downtown.

Monday morning Manuel Teran’s family spoke publicly for the first time since his death, demanding that investigators provide transparency

