Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

Karen Webb-Smith
Karen Webb-Smith
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8.

The show is based on deals offered to members of the audience by the host. The participants then attempt to make deals in order to win prizes.



