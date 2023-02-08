DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.

During a search, officers discovered illegal drugs including cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and Fentanyl.

There is no additional information.

