Duran Duran announces 2023 tour with stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duran Duran has announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run.

Produced by Live Nation, “The Future Past Tour” begins on May 28 in San Jose, CA, and will make stops in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 15. then across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18.

The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more.

Dates in NYC and LA will be announced soon.

The day before Valentine’s Day, February 13, THE FUTURE PAST TOUR ARTIST PRE-SALE begins at 10 am local time, offering DD VIP members across the States a chance to spoil their loved ones or friends with an unforgettable night of music.

Members and those who wish to join should visit www.duranduran.com and click the member’s tab for more details.

