FBI Atlanta warns romance scams are on the rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI Atlanta is warning of romance scams and what red flags to look for ahead of Valentine’s Day.

According to the FBI, romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and or steal from the victim.

Officials said the criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do and will seem genuine, caring, and believable.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI suggests taking several precautions:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.