Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FBI data reveals Georgia has fourth most animal abuse cases in the U.S.

animal abuse dog in cage generic
animal abuse dog in cage generic(WAFB File Photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a new study, Georgia has the fourth most animal abuse offenses in the United States.

The study finds that more than 10 million animals die each year from abuse in the United States alone.

Officials from Veterinarians.org analyzed data from the FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System. Officials found that there were 1,180 animal cruelty offenses reported in Georgia in 2021. Between 2012 and 2021, officials say there were 2,367 reported offenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released
VIDEO: Arrest made in string of robberies connected to gay dating app in metro Atlanta
Traffic moves along I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Vanpooling gaining momentum in the metro Atlanta
FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness...
Bill seeks to add more protection for The Okefenokee Swamp