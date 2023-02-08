FBI data reveals Georgia has fourth most animal abuse cases in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a new study, Georgia has the fourth most animal abuse offenses in the United States.

The study finds that more than 10 million animals die each year from abuse in the United States alone.

Officials from Veterinarians.org analyzed data from the FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System. Officials found that there were 1,180 animal cruelty offenses reported in Georgia in 2021. Between 2012 and 2021, officials say there were 2,367 reported offenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.