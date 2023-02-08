First Alert Forecast: Showers return on Thursday; More rain into the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The five-day stretch of dry weather ends for most in north Georgia on Thursday. Off and on showers are possible through the day into the early evening. The best chance of rain is late in the afternoon in the Atlanta metro area. It will be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The risk of rain diminishes by late Thursday evening with the temperature falling through the 50s Thursday night. There is another First Alert for rain on Friday. The best chance for showers is south and east of I-85 and during the late-morning and afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

Cold rain and mix/snow for some this weekend

We have another First Alert this weekend. Rain will develop again on Saturday and may be steady in the afternoon/evening. As the storm continues into the night and early Sunday, increasingly colder air will get involved. A change to mix/snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning - mainly in the mountains. We are watching this part of the forecast very closely. If everything comes together exactly right, there may be mix/snow into part of the Atlanta Metro area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The bottom line is it’s best to stay on top of the forecast for the next few days as it comes into focus.

In any event, it will be a chilly weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and 40s to low 50s on Sunday. Milder weather is ahead for early next week. Highs should reach the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. If you’re taking your sweetheart out on Valentine’s Day, you may have to dodge some showers and t-storms in the late-afternoon and evening.

