First Alert Forecast: Warm and mainly dry today ahead of some big changes

We get one more warm and mainly dry day today before we settle back in to a cooler and wetter pattern for the end of the week.

Temperatures will be nice and warm today with highs near 70 paired with mostly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers are possible mainly north of the metro, but most of us will stay dry today.

Tomorrow, we have a First Alert as scattered showers return to the forecast starting in the morning and lingering through the evening along a very slow moving cold front.

Rain on Friday looks to mainly stay along and south of I-85, with some steadier showers possible. Unfortunately, the slow nature of this next system means rain chances will linger into the weekend.

A second low pressure center looks to form along our front, which means our coverage of rain is trending greater Saturday. A First Alert has now been issued for Saturday, as this rain could impact your plans for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures now are looking a little warmer for the weekend as well with highs in the 50s and morning lows above freezing for metro.

When it comes to any winter weather, we will keep a close eye on the potential for that, especially in the higher elevations of the mountains.

We keep a small rain chance Saturday before temperatures moderate and sunshine returns for the start of next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy and warm with a few isolated showers possible north of Atlanta. (ANF)

First alert for scattered showers Thursday (ANF)

Rain continues mainly along and south of I-85 Friday. (ANF)

After a warm and mainly dry day today, the forecast turns unsettled and cooler through the weekend. (ANF)

