First Alert Forecast: Warm and mainly dry today ahead of some big changes
High temperatures near 70 today, but colder and wetter to end the week
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
We get one more warm and mainly dry day today before we settle back in to a cooler and wetter pattern for the end of the week.
Temperatures will be nice and warm today with highs near 70 paired with mostly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers are possible mainly north of the metro, but most of us will stay dry today.
Tomorrow, we have a First Alert as scattered showers return to the forecast starting in the morning and lingering through the evening along a very slow moving cold front.
Rain on Friday looks to mainly stay along and south of I-85, with some steadier showers possible. Unfortunately, the slow nature of this next system means rain chances will linger into the weekend.
A second low pressure center looks to form along our front, which means our coverage of rain is trending greater Saturday. A First Alert has now been issued for Saturday, as this rain could impact your plans for the start of the weekend.
Temperatures now are looking a little warmer for the weekend as well with highs in the 50s and morning lows above freezing for metro.
When it comes to any winter weather, we will keep a close eye on the potential for that, especially in the higher elevations of the mountains.
We keep a small rain chance Saturday before temperatures moderate and sunshine returns for the start of next week.
