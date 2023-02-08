Black History Month
First Alert Forecast: Warm and mainly dry today ahead of some big changes

High temperatures near 70 today, but colder and wetter to end the week
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We get one more warm and mainly dry day today before we settle back in to a cooler and wetter pattern for the end of the week.

Temperatures will be nice and warm today with highs near 70 paired with mostly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers are possible mainly north of the metro, but most of us will stay dry today.

Tomorrow, we have a First Alert as scattered showers return to the forecast starting in the morning and lingering through the evening along a very slow moving cold front.

Rain on Friday looks to mainly stay along and south of I-85, with some steadier showers possible. Unfortunately, the slow nature of this next system means rain chances will linger into the weekend.

A second low pressure center looks to form along our front, which means our coverage of rain is trending greater Saturday. A First Alert has now been issued for Saturday, as this rain could impact your plans for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures now are looking a little warmer for the weekend as well with highs in the 50s and morning lows above freezing for metro.

When it comes to any winter weather, we will keep a close eye on the potential for that, especially in the higher elevations of the mountains.

We keep a small rain chance Saturday before temperatures moderate and sunshine returns for the start of next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy and warm with a few isolated showers possible north of Atlanta.
First alert for scattered showers Thursday
Rain continues mainly along and south of I-85 Friday.
After a warm and mainly dry day today, the forecast turns unsettled and cooler through the...
