MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood settles in, one year into the job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One year after taking over as MARTA’s CEO and General Manager, Collie Greenwood has settled in.

“It’s been fantastic, it’s the kind of thing you’re never really sure what it’s going to feel like until you actually take the reins,” Greenwood tells Atlanta News First.

The journey is 35 years after his first foray into the field of transportation. It all started behind the wheel.

Greenwood says, “I landed as a bus operator, I was a transit bus driver in a town named Brampton, Ontario just outside of Toronto, I did that for two years and that really got my transit blood coursing through my veins.”

Being a Black man in the transit authority’s top spot isn’t lost on Greenwood.

The road to getting to the position was paved with a mix of persistence, passion, faith and the courage to say yes.

“None of us know what’s in store, none of us knows what’s around the corner, just to have this orientation towards yes and leaning into it, working hard that’s all you need,” Greenwood says.

He says he’s said “yes” many times and never regretted it. he lives by the Mark Twain quote, “er regret the things we don’t do more than the things we do.”

Moving MARTA forward is Greenwood’s goal after three years with the transit authority, initially shifting the focus to the people of MARTA.

Now the transit agency is zeroing in on the people who MARTA serves, with as many as 17 improvement projects planned.

However, the 40-year-old transit system comes with its limitations.

Greenwood says, “my message to the MARTA customer today and the MARTA customer tomorrow is, we share the frustration, we see the need and we are steadily working towards it.”

