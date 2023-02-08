Milton firefighters use video laryngoscope to save choking woman’s life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County woman has a new lease on life thanks to Milton firefighters who used a unique tool they say made all the difference.

Iris Sherman knows just how fortunate she is to be alive. Last month, the 74-year-old was celebrating her birthday with family at a steakhouse in Milton. She ordered a filet, took her first bite, and the piece of meat got stuck in her throat

“I can’t describe the feeling,” she said. I’m so blessed to be here and healthy. For three minutes, yes, I stopped breathing.”

When crews with the Milton Fire-Rescue Department arrived, officers were already performing CPR on Sherman.

Captain Ryan James tried opening Sherman’s airway, but the meat wouldn’t budge. So, he reached for a GlideScope, a video laryngoscope that allows someone to look deep into an airway and clear it.

“It’s almost like you have a digital camera. As you look down, you can see it in the throat,” James explained.

Each fire unit that answers a call in the City of Milton is equipped with a GlideScope. The City council approved funding for the devices in 2021. James said the tool, no doubt, helped them save Sherman.

“It’s probably one of the best tools we could’ve had at that time,” he said. “That was the first time I used it. We used it training with a mannequin but no live person.”

Sherman, who suffered a few broken ribs but is healthy again, said she has a greater appreciation for life and the team at Station 44 that gave her a second chance at it.

“They feel like my family now,” she added. “They’re just wonderful, wonderful people. They’re in my heart forever.”

