Monroe County man arrested, accused of selling drugs out of home

Harvey Roberts
Harvey Roberts(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Monroe County man has been arrested and charged with selling drugs out of a home on Big Buck Trail.

Investigators raided the home Feb. 8 and arrested Harvey Roberts. Investigators also found 90 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms.

Roberts will be charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug-related objects with other charges pending.

