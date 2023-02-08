Black History Month
New Buckhead cityhood legislation filed in Georgia Senate

Another push is underway to make one of Atlanta’s most prosperous communities its own city
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Yet another movement to make Atlanta’s prosperous Buckhead community into its own city has been introduced in the Georgia General Assembly.

Senate Bill 114, sponsored by nine GOP state senators, is the latest effort to incorporate the community.

The group behind the push vowed last year to not give up despite the issue not moving forward during the last legislative session.

“This movement, Buckhead City, will never end. It is not going to end, we will never give up,” said Bill White, who remains as the volunteer CEO of the Buckhead City Committee, in 2022.

RELATED: Buckhead cityhood supporters vow to keep fighting

Last year, then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and then-Speaker David Ralston signaled they would not support a Buckhead cityhood measure.

This year, however, both the House and Senate are under new leadership. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones won the lieutenant governorship last year when Duncan chose not to run for re-election. Ralston passed away last year, and state Rep. Jon Burns is the new speaker.

RELATED: More than 30 Buckhead businesses write letter to lawmakers to stop Buckhead City legislation

Read the Buckhead cityhood legislation below.

Crime continues to be a driving force behind the cityhood movement.

However, last year, the Atlanta police department opened a new Buckhead precinct in the heart of the community’s business district.

