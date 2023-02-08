Pair accused of stealing almost $3K in merchandise from Acworth Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women have been accused of stealing almost $3,000 in merchandise from an Acworth Kohl’s.

Pashion Johnson and Sata Dennis are accused of robbing the store Feb. 7. Police observed one of the women putting perfume bottles into a shopping cart while another went into a changing room and then emerged with a bag and no visible merchandise. They tried to leave but were detained.

The stolen merchandise totaled $2,875.

Both have been charged with felony shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.