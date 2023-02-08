Pair accused of stealing almost $3K in merchandise from Acworth Kohl’s
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women have been accused of stealing almost $3,000 in merchandise from an Acworth Kohl’s.
Pashion Johnson and Sata Dennis are accused of robbing the store Feb. 7. Police observed one of the women putting perfume bottles into a shopping cart while another went into a changing room and then emerged with a bag and no visible merchandise. They tried to leave but were detained.
The stolen merchandise totaled $2,875.
Both have been charged with felony shoplifting.
