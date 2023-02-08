Pastor Mike Jr. ‘The New King of Urban Inspiration’ talks new album

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Rock City Church located in Birmingham, AL.

In addition to that, Pastor Mike Jr., is an award-winning gospel artist.

His new album titled ‘Impossible’ was released earlier this month.

Most recently, Pastor Mike Jr. was named the first gospel artist to earn the top stellar award, “Artist of the Year” two years in a row.

Pastor Mike Jr. told Action News Jax in an interview Wednesday morning that his grandfather also has great ties to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He says they worked closely together just before his death in April of 1968.

You can stream Pastor Mike Jr.’s music here.

