Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday.

According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.

“We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months, and we believe we have located and are working with the medical examiner to positively identify the remains,” said Chief of Police Tony Pyle.

The name of the victim has not been released. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

