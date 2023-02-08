Black History Month
Police looking for man with possible connection to Republic Lounge co-owner death

Police officials identified the man who was shot and killed outside the Republic Lounge in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning as co-owner Michael Gidewon.
By Miles Montgomery and Talgat Almanov
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are looking for a man in connection to the shooting of Republic Lounge co-owner last weekend. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto. At this time, the police department has not specified the man’s involvement with the shooting.

Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. NW after reports of a shooting around 6:55 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officials say Gidewon died at the scene.

Republic bar
Republic bar(Atlanta News First)

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Officials say officers responded to 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a shooting around 6:48 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

There is no additional information provided by officials. This remains an active investigation.

