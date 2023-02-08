Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger.

Senate Bill 75 would require parents to lock or secure a firearm around someone 17 or younger with some exceptions:

Attending a hunter education course or a firearms safety course;

Engaging in practice in the use of a firearm or target shooting at an established range authorized by the governing body of the jurisdiction where such range is located;

Engaging in an organized competition involving the use of a firearm or participating in or practicing for a performance by an organized group under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3) which uses firearms as a part of such performance;

Hunting or fishing pursuant to a valid license if such person has in their possession a valid hunting or fishing license if required; is engaged in legal hunting or fishing; has the permission of the owner of the land on which the activities are being conducted; and the pistol or revolver, whenever loaded, is carried only in an open and fully exposed manner;

Traveling to or from any of the aforementioned activities, if the pistol or revolver is not loaded;

Who is on their parent’s, legal guardian’s, or grandparent’s real property, and who has the permission of their parent, legal guardian, or grandparent to possess the handgun; or

Who is at their residence and possesses a handgun while exercising rights authorized in Ga. Code Ann. §§ 16-3-21 or 16-3-23 (provisions regarding the justified use of force against another) with the permission of their parent or legal guardian

The bill would also require firearms dealers to put a notice in their stores about the rule, if they don’t they could face a fine of up to $500.

Data shows gun violence is the second leading cause of death for children in Georgia. Between 2016-2020, CDC WONDER reports 404 children under the age of 18 were killed with a gun in the state. 26 were unintentional shootings, 227 were homicides, and another 141 were suicide.

Democrat Senator Elena Parent says that if guns were better secured, the number of deaths could drop by a third.

“I am not here to take people’s guns away, but I would like to make widespread gun ownership safer for children,” said Parent in the Senate Chambers.

Jack Logan runs The Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization. He educates young people about firearms and encourages parents to secure their weapons. He is in favor of the bill.

“It doesn’t take but one second, and you’re standing over your child in a hospital.. at a cemetery.. or going to visit your son or daughter in a prison for the rest of your life. And that’s what we’re trying to prevent from happening,” said Logan.

The bill will need bipartisan support from the Republican-led Georgia Senate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.