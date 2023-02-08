Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Tornado Safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week is underway across Georgia.

This week serves as a time to remind residents of our area’s unique risks posed by severe and inclement weather.

Monday - Family Preparedness

Tuesday - Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday - Tornado Safety

Thursday - Lightning Safety

Friday - Flash Flood/Flood Safety

North Georgia is prone to periods of severe weather, including damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. A tornado can happen any time of year, but there are two times of the year when tornadoes are more common; spring and early fall. This occurs because storm systems are more likely to track from the Southern Plains through the mid-south, southeast and Georgia during these times of the year.

The science behind forecasting severe weather has evolved over the past few decades and there is more warning than ever ahead of a tornado’s impact. However, there are still many things scientists are still working to define and understand. Not every tornado is accompanied by extensive, or warning, which is why it is especially important to stay in touch with the forecast and have a plan of action if a tornado threatens your area.

If severe weather is possible and/or a Tornado watch is issued, start checking the forecast more frequently and have, at least, one way to receive severe weather alerts. Enact your plan if your area is placed under a Tornado Warning.

Where should you go during a Tornado Warning?

Seek shelter in an entire room, away from windows. Flying debris is the most dangerous part of a tornado. Putting as many walls between you and the outside elements will decrease your risk of being hit by flying debris. Wear a helmet. protecting your head from any flying debris is vital in a violent tornado. Covering yourself with pillows and/or a mattress can also reduce the impact of any flying debris that manages to make it into your safe place.

As always, one of the best ways to stay prepared as severe weather approaches.... is to know that it is coming. Have at least, one way to be alerted to severe weather. A free and easy option is the First Alert Weather App.

