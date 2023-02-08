Speed cameras to be installed in Decatur school zones

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur city leaders just approved putting speed cameras in several school zones in an effort to slow drivers down.

Authorities warn motorists to remember to follow all driving safety protocols in or out of a school zone.

You’ll see cameras popping up near Westchester Elementary, Clairemont Elementary, Winnona Park Elementary, and Beacon Hill Middle School.

Officials say there will be a 30-day warning period. However, after the warning period concludes, citations begin at $75 for the first offense and $125 for the second offense.

