Threat forces lockdown at Stockbridge Middle School after photos shared

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A scare at Stockbridge Middle School forced a lockdown Wednesday morning.

Officials told Atlanta News First that threats were airdropped to several personal cell phones around 1 pm.

The lockdown lasted 45 minutes and then went into a soft lockdown which lasted for less than an hour, police said.

An all-clear was given around 2:40 pm. and police said there was no credible threat to the school.

One parent sent Atlanta News First images of the threats that were sent to students’ cell phones.

The incident is being investigated and no further details are being released at this time.

