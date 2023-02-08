Vanpooling gaining momentum in the metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vanpooling is gaining momentum in the metro.

It’s a commuting service run by the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL).

Atlanta traffic is driving more commuters to start driving with others to get to and from work.

“We want to make sure people have an option when it comes to their commute options, their traffic options,” said Dionne Kirksey with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.

One option Georgians are flocking to is the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority vanpool program.

“Currently we have 150 active vanpools, so we’re steadily increasing the number of vanpools in the program, week by week we’re adding folks back into vehicles due to the fact that, hey our businesses have said hey, you got to come back to work,” said Kirksey.

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority partners with COMMUTE with Enterprise, which provides the vehicles.

Commuters in metro Atlanta take turns sharing the driving responsibility and decide collectively where to meet.

“That all depends on your vanpooling group. That’s something that you all would decide, where you meet in the mornings to get into that vanpool. It’s a central designated location that everyone agrees upon and it’s the same thing in the afternoon, it really depends,” said Kirksey.

Whether it’s your day to drive or sit back and relax, ATL says there’s a lot of savings when you vanpool.

“You’re saving the wear and tear on your personal vehicle, you’re also saving gas and maintenance cost,” said Kirksey.

ATL provides a regional Vanpool subsidy to cover 40% of Vanpool expenses.

