Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state’s high court

FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, has denied a request to stop Camden County from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project. (Spaceport Camden via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has upheld an election in which residents of a coastal community voted to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space.

The Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling Tuesday unanimously rejected arguments by Camden County commissioners that the referendum last March was invalid.

The court ruled that Georgia’s constitution “plainly grants” voters the power to call elections to repeal actions of county governments.

Camden County has spent the past decade and more than $11 million seeking to build Spaceport Camden, arguing it would bring jobs and tourism.

Critics fear the project would pose safety and environmental risks.

Voters last March rejected the spaceport by a nearly 3-to-1 margin.

