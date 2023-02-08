Black History Month
VP Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta may impact traffic today

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One day after the President’s State of the Union address, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Atlanta.

Traffic and street closures are expected around the Georgia Tech campus, the Vice President’s exact route is not available but you can view the map of the area for potential road closures and heavy traffic.

Expect traffic delays and closures between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as she arrives on the campus and during her departure between 3 and 5 p.m. as she heads back to Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport to depart around 4:25 p.m.

