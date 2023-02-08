Black History Month
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks LeBron, the NBA trade deadline and more!

ANF+ Sports Tonight Feb. 8, 2023
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Emily Gagnon host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Fred and Emily provide their reactions to Lebron James becoming the NBA’s scoring king, rumors surrounding a John Collins trade and the Saints meeting with quarterback Derek Carr.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

