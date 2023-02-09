Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility

body camera footage
body camera footage(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures.

In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the property and protect crews working there.”

Construction continued on Monday outside the 85-acre site. Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond signed off on land disturbance permits last week, greenlighting the construction process.

RELATED: A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Stitch would cap the Downtown Connector
Midtown Connector Project gets new CEO
Brian Dennis Adams
Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests former Smith State Prison Warden
Midtown Connector Project gets new CEO
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility