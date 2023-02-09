30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures.

In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the property and protect crews working there.”

Construction continued on Monday outside the 85-acre site. Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond signed off on land disturbance permits last week, greenlighting the construction process.

Commanders will be closely monitoring crime throughout the city and routinely assessing resource placement to ensure our ability to respond to and address crime elsewhere is not impacted. We are working closely with our local and state law enforcement partners who are supporting us through this process and we are extremely thankful for their partnerships.

