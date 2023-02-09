30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures.
In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the property and protect crews working there.”
Construction continued on Monday outside the 85-acre site. Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond signed off on land disturbance permits last week, greenlighting the construction process.
