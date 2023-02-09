Over a decade later, Atlanta Public Schools cheating case heads back to court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hearing Thursday could determine whether the ongoing Atlanta Public Schools cheating case draws to a close or is prolonged for years to come.

A decade after indictments were first handed down in the case, the fate of six former educators who are appealing their convictions is still uncertain.

Advocates calling for a resolution in the case held a virtual news conference Wednesday. They called on the presiding judge, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter, to dismiss the case against the six remaining defendants who have yet to be sentenced.

The scandal first came to light in 2009 when a state-led erasure analysis uncovered that an extraordinary number of answers on standardized tests across the district had been changed from wrong to right. State investigators initially implicated 178 teachers at 44 APS schools.

That led to 35 educators being indicted accused of cheating.

Twenty-three educators eventually confessed. Twelve went to trial, and 11 were ultimately convicted.

At a hearing Thursday before Judge Baxter, an attorney for the six defendants still appealing their convictions will ask to withdraw from the case, saying it’s a conflict of interest to represent all six.

