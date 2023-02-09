Bill seeks to make truckloads even bigger

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Right now the weight limit in Georgia is 80,000 pounds, but a new bill would increase that to 90,000. It’s important to note that this would only apply to state roads, not interstates.

Groups packed the room at a hearing for House Bill 189 on Thursday. Several voiced their support and opposition to the bill.

Representative Steven Meeks sponsored House Bill 189. The idea came when Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order to expand the limit that truckers can carry during a state of emergency and again with supply chain issues.

That order kept loggers like Tobey McDowell from leaving the business.

“It just wasn’t profitable. What we’re dealing with is a weight to cost because if you can get another 5 tons without raising costs, that’s a big deal,” said McDowell.

McDowell said high gas prices, rising wages, and a shortage of workers increased his cost of doing business. The extra tonnage helped him reduce trips and travel fewer miles while still delivering the product.

“When you want to build that beautiful home, somebody like me had to cut that tree to build that lumber,” said McDowell.

more than one hundred local leaders throughout the state wrote a letter to voice their opposition. They expressed concerns about traffic problems and wear and tear on their roadways. The extra five tons is equivalent to the weight of one and a half cars. The US Department of Transportation studies show that heavier trucks do more damage to roads and bridges

Steve Owings of Road Safe America says it’s physics, the more weight on a truck, the faster it will go downhill. He’s pushing for more truck safety after losing his son in a crash with a tractor-trailer

“We already have a big problem here, we should be going the other direction and trying to make big trucks safer. We dont want any other Georgia family to live every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Owings.

The Transportation Committee will then give their recommendations to the House members.

