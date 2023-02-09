Black History Month: Historic South-View Cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Lewis was buried with military honors next to his wife Lilly at the historic South-View Cemetery.

The cemetery was founded in 1886 by 6 Black men that were each born into slavery.

South-View is the final resting place of many civil rights members including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before he was relocated to the Kings Center.

