Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg.

Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register by threatening the waitress. Daniels also took the cook’s wallet and cell phone.

After a tip led to identifying Daniels as one of the suspects, police arrested Daniels and found a text exchange with one of his accomplices about the crime. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation fingerprint expert testified that Daniels’ fingerprints were found on the cook’s stolen cell phone which was found on the interstate after the crime.

A Coweta County jury found Daniels guilty of two counts of armed robbery.

